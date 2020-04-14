Sec. Año tests negative for COVID-19

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Eduardo Año has tested negative from the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Año said on Monday, April 13, that he got tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 8, and the results showed that he tested negative for the disease.

While he has tested negative for COVID-19, the DILG chief said that he will remain under self quarantine ‘just to be safe’.

Año confirmed on March 31 that he tested positive for COVID-19, and that he underwent self-quarantine starting March 26 after having contact with four people that have the illness.

The Interior and Local Government secretary assured the public that he will continue to work while under quarantine.

Aside from Año, Department of Education Sec. Leonor Briones, a fellow member of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet, said that she has already tested negative for COVID-19, days after contacting the virus.