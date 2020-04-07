SBP lauds induction of late friend Baumann to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) lauded the induction of the late Patrick Baumann, who served as secretary general of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) from 2003 to 2018, to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

SBP president Alfredo Panlilio said that Baumann ‘undoubtedly’ deserves to be included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020.

“Patrick was a dear friend of Philippine basketball and we could not be happier to see him join the ranks of our sports’ legends in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame,” Panlilio said in a statement.

The SBP official mentioned that Baumann introduced the home-and-away concept that has been used for qualifiers of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and provided countries with the opportunity to watch the national teams play more often.

Panlilo added that 3-on-3 basketball became big and turned into a Olympic sport under the leadership of Baumann.

“He served as a longstanding FIBA executive and, during his tenure as FIBA Secretary General, he revolutionized Global Basketball with his programs,” Panlilio said.

“His lofty goal was to make basketball bigger than football and he worked tirelessly to make this become a reality,” Panlilio added.

The SBP chief stressed that Baumann left an indelible mark in the sport of basketball and the late FIBA executive will forever be known as a pillar in the global game.

Baumann passed away at the age of 51 years old in 2018 while attending the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.