Nation

Sara Duterte open to run for presidency in 2022 polls

by Christhel Cuazon
FILE PHOTO: Sara Duterte, Davao City Mayor and daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, delivers a speech during a senatorial campaign caravan for Hugpong Ng Pagbabago (HNP) in Davao City, southern Philippines on May 9, 2019. HNP is a regional political party chaired by Sara Duterte. Picture taken May 9, 2019 . REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Friday admitted that she was open to run for president in the upcoming elections.

The president daughter made the answer when she was asked in an interview during her visit to Cebu this week.

“Ang importante sa ngayon ay malaman namin kung ano ang sentimyento ng mga tao at ano ang gusto ng mga tao,” Sara said in Cebuano in a video by Sunstar Cebu.

This is the first time that Duterte-Carpio made a statement on her plans for the 2022 national and local elections. However, she noted that there was no final decision yet.

The mayor, who also stands as head of the regional group Hugpong ng Pagbabago, has been pushed by several groups to run for the presidency alongside her father, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who will reportedly vie for the vice presidency.

Duterte said she is overwhelmed by the support of the Cebuanos as can be seen in the “Run, Sara, Run” tarpaulins displayed in the city.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga aking supporters dito sa Cebu sa kanilang trust and confidence sa akin and that is one of the reasons kaya kami nandito because we want to ask the people kung ano ba talaga ang gusto nila,” she said.

Related articles:

  1. No decision yet for Mayor Inday Sara in 2022 national polls
  2. Prez Duterte reiterates Inday Sara not running for presidency in 2022
  3. Sara Duterte ‘ no doubt’ will run for president in 2022, says Salceda
  4. Gibo Teodoro willing to be Sara Duterte’s running mate in 2022 polls
  5. ‘Sara unlikely to run for President in 2022’ — Prez Duterte

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*