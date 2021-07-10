Sara Duterte open to run for presidency in 2022 polls

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Friday admitted that she was open to run for president in the upcoming elections.

The president daughter made the answer when she was asked in an interview during her visit to Cebu this week.

“Ang importante sa ngayon ay malaman namin kung ano ang sentimyento ng mga tao at ano ang gusto ng mga tao,” Sara said in Cebuano in a video by Sunstar Cebu.

This is the first time that Duterte-Carpio made a statement on her plans for the 2022 national and local elections. However, she noted that there was no final decision yet.

The mayor, who also stands as head of the regional group Hugpong ng Pagbabago, has been pushed by several groups to run for the presidency alongside her father, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who will reportedly vie for the vice presidency.

Duterte said she is overwhelmed by the support of the Cebuanos as can be seen in the “Run, Sara, Run” tarpaulins displayed in the city.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga aking supporters dito sa Cebu sa kanilang trust and confidence sa akin and that is one of the reasons kaya kami nandito because we want to ask the people kung ano ba talaga ang gusto nila,” she said.