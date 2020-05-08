SAP beneficiaries in Las Piñas City air alleged irregularities in distribution of cash assistance

Beneficiaries of the social amelioration program (SAP) complained about alleged irregularities in the distribution of cash subsidy in Brgy. Daniel Fajardo, Las Piñas City.

Benjamin Gastilo, 74-years old, told DZRH on Thursday, May 7, that he has yet to receive the financial assistance worth Php 8,000 due to a mistake in the spelling of his last name.

Gastilo also mentioned a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) employee had him sign a form indicating that he received the cash aid.

“Sabi niya pirma ka dito. Pumirma ako dalawa pero alam ko ibibigay na nila yung pera. Pagka-pirma ko, nung inabot na ako ng ala-una, hindi pa ako nananghalian, pinutol na nila,” Gastilo said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Since that incident, Gastilo said that DSWD workers have been telling him to return in another day.

DZRH previously spoke with a relative of Salvacion Baleña, 74-years old, who also had difficulties getting the cash subsidy provided under the program of the national government for low-income households affected by the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jun Baleña, son of Salvacion, said on Tuesday, May 6, that his mother did not receive the financial assistance because her middle initial was not indicated in her SAP form.

Salvacion has also filled up a form indicating that she received the Php 8,000 cash subsidy.

“Nagtataka nga rin ako kung bakit hanggang ngayon yung pera wala pa rin. Basta ang nakalagay doon sa form na may ni-release na Php 8,000,” Jun said during an interview with DZRH.

DZRH spoke with DSWD workers who promised to look into the complaints aired by the SAP beneficiaries.