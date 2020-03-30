San Juan city mayor Zamora undergoes self-quarantine

San Juan city mayor Francis Zamora placed himself under self-quarantine starting Sunday, March 29, after a member of his staff tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

His 14-day self-quarantine will last until April 11.

Zamora said that he spoke personally to the infected staff member, who does not exhibit of the symptoms related to COVID-19, including fever, cough, or colds.

“Still, I have asked him to avail of the necessary treatment and to go on a quarantine effective immediately,” the mayor said in a statement.

Zamora also assured his constituents that he remains in perfect physical condition and he has not exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

“But because I have been exposed to a positive patient, I have decided to go on self-quarantine as a safety precaution for everyone,” he explained.

The local chief executive also promised that he will continue to manage the day to day operations of San Juan City, especially the medical and social aspects of the battle against COVID-19, while under quarantine.

Zamora said that he will continue to post updates and advisories on social media, and people can contact him through his mobile phone.