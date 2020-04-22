Sampaloc to be placed under ‘hard lockdown’ starting Thursday

Sampaloc, Manila will be placed under a 48-hour “hard lockdown” later this week following the surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

In an Executive Order signed on Tuesday, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno put Sampaloc district under hard lockdown from 8: 00 PM starting Thursday, April 23 until 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 25.

Under the memorandum, Sampaloc residents must stay in their homes and will be prohibited from going out.

“All other commercial, industrial, retail, institutional and other activities not mentioned in above exemptions in the said district shall be suspended within the specified period of the shutdown,” Moreno’s executive order stated.

“Station commanders of police stations in the said district are hereby directed to employ and deploy officers and personnel in strategic locations and areas in the district necessary for the effective implementation of the shutdown,” it added.

Sampaloc has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Manila with 99.