Sampaloc, Manila to be placed on lockdown

by Christhel Cuazon
Filipinos on the streets of Manila amid the enhanced community quarantine to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) | Photo courtesy: RH Boy Gonzales

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Sunday night confirmed that a lockdown will be implemented in Sampaloc, Manila following the high number of COVID-19 cases in the area and the continuous violations of its residents to the quarantine protocols.

In a tweet, the Manila Public Information Office said that the schedule of the lockdown has yet to be announced

As of Saturday, there have been a total of 432 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manila, 95 of whom were located in Sampaloc.

