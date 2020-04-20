Sampaloc, Manila to be placed on lockdown

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Sunday night confirmed that a lockdown will be implemented in Sampaloc, Manila following the high number of COVID-19 cases in the area and the continuous violations of its residents to the quarantine protocols.

In a tweet, the Manila Public Information Office said that the schedule of the lockdown has yet to be announced

NEWS ALERT: Manila City Mayor @IskoMoreno confirms that a lockdown will be implemented in the Sampaloc area but he says authorities are still "planning it carefully." The schedule of the lockdown is yet to be announced, he said.#AlertoManileno #COVID19PH pic.twitter.com/FCDCJ9uV7b — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) April 19, 2020

As of Saturday, there have been a total of 432 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manila, 95 of whom were located in Sampaloc.