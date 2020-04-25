Salva apologizes for statements on Php 10 million reward for COVID-19 cure developer

Meralco Bolts forward Nico Salva issued an apology in social media after criticizing the Php 10 million reward offered by the President Rodrigo Duterte to any Filipino who can help develop a vaccine or cure against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Salva apologized on Thursday, April 23, to people who got hurt by his now deleted Twitter post in which he said that the Php 10 million is not enough to even buy a house.

The PBA player explained that he did not intend to lambast or anyone with his previous Twitter post.

“It was not meant to be taken literally. The statement is an exaggeration to emphasize that for a vaccine that will save lives, 10M is not enough,” Salva said in a new Twitter post.

The 30-year old professional basketball player added that he only wanted to point out that the person who will develop a COVID-19 cure or vaccine should be recognized as a hero and should receive compensation worth more than Php 10 million.

“I am on the side of whoever finds a cure. I tried to emphasize it by that statement which did not translate well,” he explained.

Presidential Duterte announced on Friday, April 24, that he has raised the reward that will be received by any group or organization that will develop a COVID-19 cure or vaccine to Php 50 million