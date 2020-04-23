“Sa drama lang yon” Warning shot not necessary during QC shooting — Banac

The Philippine National Police (PNP) believes that a warning shot was not necessary during the incident wherein a cop shot dead retired military personnel in Quezon City, its spokesperson said Thursday.

In an interview with dzRH‘s Coffee Break, PNP spokesman Gerald Banac said that Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo Jr., the police that shot Winston Ragos, has seen imminent danger in his life after the victim started shouting and allegedly attempted to pull out a .38 caliber handgun from his sling bag.

“May mga indikasyon na may banta ng buhay sa ating pulis kaya binaril na niya,” Banac said.

“Kung tutuusin, naging mapagpasensya pa ang pulis natin kasi ilang beses pa niya inutusan na dumapa,” he added.

Reports said that Ragos was told to go home by Florendo after he approached their quarantine checkpoint. However, Ragos ignored them and identified himself as a former member of the Philippine Army.

Banac said that warning shot was not part of their protocol, adding that Florendo has made his “judgment call” in the situation.

“Wala po sa ating protocol ang warning shot. Sa mga pelikula lang po ‘yan pero sa aktwal, walang ganyan. Judgment po ng pulis kung saan babarilin. Kung bakit hindi sa hita o binti, nalagay na kasi sa panganib ang buhay ng pulis kaya napuruhan ang suspek,” he said.

In a separate interview, Banac admitted that under normal circumstances, suspects could have been disabled first.

However, in the case of Ragos, he was also threatening the cop.

“Under normal circumstances sana ay puwedeng gawin ‘yun… pero sa pagkakataong iyon, sa tingin ng ating pulis nasa panganib ang kaniyang buhay dahil sa kabila ng kaniyang repeated verbal command ay hinahamon pa ng suspek ang ating pulis,” Banac said.

The PNP spokesman also maintained that authorities had found a firearm inside the sling bag of Ragos, a statement which is contrary to what his Ragos’ family claims.

In a statement, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said Florendo is already under the custody of Fairview Police Station as he voluntarily surrenders. He will be facing criminal and administrative investigations.