Roque takes over COVID-19 communications team; Nograles out

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque is the new head of the government’s communication team on disseminating information concerning the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Yes, nagkaroon na ng pag-utos ang ating Executive Secretary (Salvador Medialdea) that information sharing will now be centralized through the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson,” Roque said on Thursday during a Palace press briefing.

Roque, who just returned as Palace spokesman last week, said the new memorandum is limiting authority to speak on COVID-19 matters to him and Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire for health-related issues.

“The memo said the only authorized persons to speak on behalf of government are number one, the presidential spokesman, and number two, Usec. Vergeire of DOH for health related matters,” Roque said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who holds daily virtual press briefings, will step back from his communication duties.

When asked what prompted the change in the communication strategy, Roque said he was not aware of the basis for Medialdea’s decision but said that he will just follow the memorandum.