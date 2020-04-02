Robredo should be probe for ‘competing’ with gov’t COVID-19 efforts: PACC chief

A ranking official of President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-corruption commission on Thursday urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to probe Vice President Leni Robredo for allegedly “competing” with the government’s relief efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Presidential Anti-Crime Commission chief Manuelito Luna, Robredo’s fun drive and relief operation for COVID-19 health workers and frontliners is a violation to the government’s policies in addressing the outbreak as it calculates to ‘undermine’ the Duterte administration.

“Being a part of the national government, Robredo is barred from competing with the DOH (Department of Health), DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) and OCD (Office of Civil Defense/NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), or undermining their efforts, and from soliciting donations, in cash or in-kind, from the taxpaying public, especially since funds have already been appropriated or set aside for relief assistance, disaster mitigation, rehabilitation,” the PACC chief said in a statement.

He also added that Robredo may have violated the NDRRMC Law, the Solicitation Permit Law, and related issuances as well as the measures and protocols of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), the government body tasked to supervise efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Starting March 18, the office of the Vice President provided free shuttle service to health workers affected by the enhanced community quarantine enforced by the national government across Luzon as well as dormitories and medical gear donations they will be needed to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

‘Ridiculous, so inappropriate’

The camp of Vice President Robredo called PACC’s suggestion for an investigation as ‘ridiculous, inappropriate, and out of touch.’

“Since Day One of the COVID-19 crisis, Vice President Leni has done all she can to help health workers, government institutions, and ordinary Filipinos overcome the challenges they have had to face due to the restrictions on travel, the shortages in supplies, and she done all this without requesting additional public funds or seeking expanded powers,” Robredo’s spokesman Barry Gutierrez said in a statement.

“She did this because she saw a need, and she took action to meet it. She did this because it was the right and responsible thing to do,” Gutierrez added.

According to Gutierrez, it is no brainer how the PACC would call for a probe on Robredo who is exerting efforts to end help to the frontliners and health workers who are facing the worst crisis since World War II as declared by the United Nations.

“Anyone who insists that bringing much-needed assistance to hospitals, health workers, and poor Filipinos is somehow a ‘competition’ has absolutely no understanding of the gravity of the crisis we are all facing,” he stated.

“In the meantime, rest assured, Vice President Leni will continue to do all she can to help.”