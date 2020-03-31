RMSC, PhilSports eyed as temporary medical facilities amidst COVID-19 crisis

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has volunteered the use of the PhilSports Complex in Pasig, and the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate as temporary medical facilities amidst the ongoing 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“We offered the facilities to help decongest hospitals. We have the space — newly renovated, fully airconditioned with a steady water supply. We have already discussed this with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea,” the PSC explained in a statement.

PSC said that the Department of Public Works and Highways have sent personnel to survey the PhilSports, and they will visit the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex next week.

The PSC also assured that the sports agency will take every step to ensure the safety of all concerned and that the facilities will be disinfected thoroughly after the COVID-19 crisis has been resolved.

“We are not putting our athletes at risk as all but a few of them have left for their respective homes,” PSC assured.

“These times call for unselfish patriotism. These times call for everyone to be heroes, even. Let us step up to the plate, so to speak. This is us, the sporting community stepping up to bat,” the commission further stressed.