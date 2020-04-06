Rizal province placed under lockdown starting April 16 to combat COVID-19 rise

The province of Rizal has been placed under a total lockdown on Monday, April 16 in order to combat the threat of COVID-19.

Under Executive Order 14, acting Rizal Governor Reynaldo San Juan declared a total lockdown in the entire province and also restricted entry into and from its borders to address the rising cases of the viral disease.

However, those who will be exempted from the restriction are only those working in supermarkets, markets, hospitals, food preparation, and delivery, transport delivery service, agricultural supply, and other working business establishments allowed by the national government to operate.

Checkpoints are also established 24/7 in the borders of the province, in accordance with the guidelines of the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield.

The EO also noted that authorized government officials, health workers, media personnel, repatriated OFWs, and religious ministers will also be allowed entry and will be subjected to mandatory thermal scanning or temperature check.

Meanwhile, only transport vehicles provided by local government units to frontliners and critical services workers can operate, with an observation of strict physical distancing measures.

Rizal province rallied next to Metro Manila with the highest number of coronavirus cases as it records 98 cases as of Sunday.