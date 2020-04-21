RITM scales down ops as 40 employees test positive for COVID-19

Around 40 staff of the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On Monday, RITM Director Dr. Celia Carlos said an employee tested positive last April 4. The facility immediately conducted contact tracing and tested those who were exposed to their first victim, which also turned out positive.

Carlos added that most of the victims are asymptomatic while under quarantine for 14-days at the institute’s dormitory.

RITM had to scale down the operations of the institution to make way for disinfection procedures, she added.