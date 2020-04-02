‘Ridiculous, innapropriate’ Robredo’s camp tells PACC: COVID-19 relief not a competition

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo called PACC’s suggestion for an investigation as ‘ridiculous, inappropriate, and out of touch.’

On Thursday, Presidential Anti-Crime Commission chief Manuelito Luna said that Robredo’s fun drive and relief operation for COVID-19 health workers and frontliners is a violation of the government’s policies in addressing the outbreak as it calculates to ‘undermine’ the Duterte administration.

“Since Day One of the COVID-19 crisis, Vice President Leni has done all she can to help health workers, government institutions, and ordinary Filipinos overcome the challenges they have had to face due to the restrictions on travel, the shortages in supplies, and she done all this without requesting additional public funds or seeking expanded powers,” Robredo’s spokesman Barry Gutierrez said in a statement.

Pahayag ni Atty. Barry Gutierrez, tagapagsalita ni Vice Pres. Leni Robredo sa rekomendasyon ng PACC sa NBI na imbestigahan ang bise presidente dahil sa umano’y pakikipag kompetensya nito sa gobyerno sa gitna ng krisis: “Ridiculous, so inappropriate, so out of touch” | @dzrhnews pic.twitter.com/s4cLTmIJdK — Christian Maño (@xtian_mano) April 2, 2020

“She did this because she saw a need, and she took action to meet it. She did this because it was the right and responsible thing to do,” Gutierrez added.

According to Gutierrez, it is no brainer how the PACC would call for a probe on Robredo who is exerting efforts to end help to the frontliners and health workers who are facing the worst crisis since World War II as declared by the United Nations.

“Anyone who insists that bringing much-needed assistance to hospitals, health workers, and poor Filipinos is somehow a ‘competition’ has absolutely no understanding of the gravity of the crisis we are all facing,” he stated.

“In the meantime, rest assured, Vice President Leni will continue to do all she can to help.”

On March 18, the office of the Vice President provided free shuttle service to health workers affected by the enhanced community quarantine enforced by the national government across Luzon as well as dormitories and medical gear donations they will be needed to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the country.