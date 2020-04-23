Retired, ‘mentally challenged’ soldier shot dead in QC

A quarantine violator was shot dead by a police officer at a checkpoint in Barangay Pasong Putik, Quezon City.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Winston Ragos, a retired military whose family claims to be suffering from post-traumatic disorder following his tour of duty during the Marawi siege in 2017.

Reports said that Ragos approached the quarantine checkpoint where the suspect, Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo Jr. and four others were manning, and started shouting and intimidating them.

He was then told to go home as he was violating the quarantine rules, however, Ragos ignored them and identified himself as a former member of the Philippine Army. The victim then allegedly attempted to pull out a .38 caliber handgun from his sling bag which prompted the suspect to shoot Ragos.

In a video circulating online, nearby residents can be heard stopping the police from shooting the victim.

In another video, a CCTV footage, Florendo can be seen shouting at Ragos, telling him to yield. The victim raised his arm and turned his back, yet seconds after, he double backed to face Florendo while reaching for something in his sling bag.

Police reports claimed that the victim was about to pull out a pistol in his bag.

The victim was rushed to the Commonwealth Hospital, where he was declared dead at 5:57 PM.

In a statement, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said Florendo is already under the custody of Fairview Police Station as he voluntarily surrenders. He will be facing criminal and administrative investigations.

“An ongoing investigation is now being conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) and the District Internal Affairs Service on the shooting incident,” QCPD Director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said.