Residents of Gapan City to receive sacks of rice anew

Households in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija will start to receive on Tuesday, April 28, another 50 kilograms sack of rice and financial assistance worth Php 1,000 from the local government amidst the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

Gapan City mayor Emerson Pascual said on Monday, April 27, that he will personally go house-to-house in order to distribute around 36,000 sacks of rice and cash aid to all families.

Pascual assured residents of Gapan City that the local government has enough funds to provide them with sacks of rice even if the national government decides to extend the enhanced community quarantine due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“Sa mga taga-Gapan abangan ninyo, maghapon, ako mismo mag-iikot sa buong Gapan. Bawat pintuan ng bahay ninyo, huwag kayong lalabas ng bahay, bibigyan namin kayo ng isang sakong bigas at meron pang sobre na pambili ng ulam,” the mayor said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Huwag nilang tipirin iyan, kainin nila iyan, at kung kinakailangan, huwag naman sanang ipahintulot ng Panginoong Diyos, magtatagal pa ang problema natin sa COVID-19, isang sakong bigas ulet aming ibibigay natin sa mga taga-Gapan,” he added.

Pascual mentioned that the city council allowed the realignment of Php 104 million worth of funds in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

He also said that the local government of Gapan City also received money from the Department of Budget and Management equivalent to their monthly Internal Revenue Allotment, worth more than Php 51 million.

The local chief executive added that the increased expenditures has not affected other programs of Gapan City.

Pascual revealed in March that the local government distributed 50 sacks of rice, vegetables and poultry products to households in Gapan City following the declaration of the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.