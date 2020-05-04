Rep. Tan blames miscommunication on issue of increased PhilHealth contributions of OFWs

Quezon Province 4th District Rep. Angelina Tan, chairperson of the House Committee on Health, believes that the issue on increasing the contributions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) stemmed from ‘miscommunication’.

Tan said on Monday, April 4, that the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and PhilHealth failed to immediately explain the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 11223, also known as the Universal Health Care Act, to OFWs.

Under RA 11223, all classified as direct contributors, which include migrant workers, will have to pay premium rates worth three percent of their monthly salary to PhilHealth starting 2020.

“Kasama doon ang kasambahay, yung mga self-earning, yung ating mga driver ng buses, jeepneys, tricycles, at taxis. Lahat iyan napasama doon,” said Tan, one of the principal authors of the Universal Health Care Act in the House of Representatives, during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“Nagkaroon ng increase ng contribution para sa lahat (direct contributors),” she stressed.

The lawmaker also clarified that OFWs will still experience an increase in their contributions to PhilHealth even without the passage of the Universal Health Care Act.

Tan revealed that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) approved the request of PhilHealth in 2019 for an increase in monthly contributions.

“Noong 2019, actually, inapprove ng DBM ang three percent. So dapat noong 2019, nag-implement na pero in lieu of deliberation ng (Universal Health Care), hindi siya inimplement,” the solon divulged.

“PhilHealth can always apply for an increase depende doon sa kanilang projection basta hindi lalampas sa five percent,” she further explained.

Meanwhile, Tan plans to convene the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on Universal Health Care for a hearing to answer questions concerning the increase in PhilHealth contributions, and to review RA 11223.

“Ipatawag din namin yung PhilHealth, and then ma-represent rin siguro yung OFWs, yung OWWA para maunawaan nila kung bakit nagkaroon ng increase,” she said.

“Siguro pag-uusapan namin kung tama ba yung aming category ng direct at saka yung indirect. Na yung kasambahay, drivers, at OFWs ay isama doon (direct contributors),” the lawmaker added.