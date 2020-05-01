Rep. Duterte seeks to repeal Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Act

House Deputy Speaker Rep. Paolo Duterte plans to file a bill to repeal Republic Act 10912, also known as the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Act, which he called an ‘anti-professional measure’.

RA 10912 sets CPD as a mandatory requirement for registered and licensed professionals under the Philippine Regulation Commission to renew their professional identification card.

Duterte said that the requirements set by RA 10912 just adds to the burden that professionals have to deal with.

“After a long day of work, they are forced to spend a bulk of their salary, take absences from work, and go through unreasonable hardships just so they can renew their licenses and continue the practice of their professions,” the congressman from Davao City said in a statement.

“We can actually help our professionals meet global standards through other means, without passing the burden to them,” he added.

Duterte also said that his proposal serves as ‘an expression of gratitude to the professional health front-liners who continuously render service’ to the Philippines amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“We have witnessed the selfless acts of our professional front-liners. They do not deserve the CPD law,” the lawmaker said.

“This is long overdue. We will not just file it for the sake of filing. We will file this bill, seek support from our colleagues in Congress, and make sure that this is enacted as soon as possible,” he further stressed.