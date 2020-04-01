‘Recovering’ Sen. Angara assures public

Sen. Juan ‘Sonny’ Angara said that he is recovering from the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Angara posted a picture in his Instagram account on Monday, March 30, and thanked the people who prayed for his recovery.

“Recovering thanks to your prayers and some good medical attention,” Angara said in his Instagram post.

The senator previously said he has been feeling some COVID-19 symptoms including mild fever, cough, headaches and general weakness.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, who also tested positive for COVID-19, announced on Friday, March 27, that he no longer shows symptoms related to the virus but he decided to extend his self quarantine to 21 days ‘ just to be absolutely sure’.

“For the record I feel good and my last symptoms were on March 11 and 12 of which i was already in isolation since then,” Zubiri said in a Facebook post.

Aside from Angara and Zubiri, Sen. Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III has also tested positive for COVID-19.