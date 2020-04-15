RDO retires from basketball

Ranidel De Ocampo announced on Monday, April 13, his retirement as a professional basketball player after playing for 16 years in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

“At first, I only saw Basketball as a sport that I like to watch. It has never crossed my mind that it will become one of the biggest part of my life,” De Ocampo said in his social media accounts.

“Because of basketball, I successfully fulfilled my dreams and gained so much lessons and values. I was able to represent and fight for our country and entertain basketball fanatics,” he added.

The 38-year old player won six PBA championships while playing for the Talk N’ Text franchise from 2008 to 2017. He was drafted by FedEx Express in 2004 and last played for the Meralco Bolts.

De Ocampo, a two-time PBA Finals Most Valuable Player, represented the Philippines in various international basketball competitions, including the 2012 William Jones Cup and 2003 Southeast Asian Games in which the national squad won the title.