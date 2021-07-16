R&B singer Kyla reveals third miscarriage

R&B singer-songwriter Kyla revealed that she had once again suffered a miscarriage.

On Friday, the singer, whose real name is Kyla Alvarez, shared a black and white photo on Instagram with her son with her husband Rich Alvarez, Toby Elsiah, leaning over her pregnant tummy as he smiles at the camera.

“My heart is broken in levels deeper than you may ever have imagined.”

“Our little angel, please watch over me, your Daddy, and Kuya Toby. Send our hugs and kisses to your [two] siblings in heaven. We love you, our Millie,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYLA (@kylaalvarez)

Her friends in showbiz immediately extended their support to the singer.

Kyla and her husband welcomed Toby Elsiah back in May 2013. In 2018, the singer suffered two miscarriages.