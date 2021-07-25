Top Stories

Heavy rains continue to prevail over Metro Manila due to Habagat

by Kristan Carag
Residents have a meal after being evacuated at a school amid heavy rains that caused flooding in some areas in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

The National Capital Region continues to experience rainy weather on Sunday, July 25, even after Typhoon Fabian left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In a weather advisory issued at 11:00AM, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the southwest monsoon, locally known as Habagat, will bring moderate to heavy with at times rains over the following areas:

  • Ilocos Region,
  • Abra,
  • Benguet,
  • Zambales, and
  • Bataan.

The southwest monsoon will also cause light to moderate with at time heavy rains in Metro Manila, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands.

Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps,” PAGASA warned.

