QCPD files homicide raps vs. cop who shot Army veteran in checkpoint

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Friday has filed a homicide complaint against the police officer who brutally shot former soldier Winston Ragos at a quarantine checkpoint.

READ: Retired, ‘mentally challenged’ soldier shot dead in QC

Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo on Tuesday shot Ragos at a checkpoint in Barangay Pasong Putik, Quezon City.

The retired soldier’s family claims that the victim was suffering from post-traumatic disorder following his tour of duty during the Marawi siege in 2017. He was shot by Florendo for allegedly pulling out a gun from his bag after a shouting match with the cops.

Ragos was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The QCPD filed the complaint before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for online inquest proceedings.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation said it is now looking into the incident.

Earlier, Philippine National Police (NP) spokesman Gerald Banac defended Florendo’s action saying that a warning shot was not necessary during the incident since the cop has seen an imminent danger to his life.

READ: “Sa drama lang yon” Warning shot not necessary during QC shooting — Banac

“May mga indikasyon na may banta ng buhay sa ating pulis kaya binaril na niya,” Banac said.

“Kung tutuusin, naging mapagpasensya pa ang pulis natin kasi ilang beses pa niya inutusan na dumapa,” he added.

Banac said that warning shot was not part of their protocol, adding that Florendo has made his “judgment call” in the situation.

“Wala po sa ating protocol ang warning shot. Sa mga pelikula lang po ‘yan pero sa aktwal, walang ganyan. Judgment po ng pulis kung saan babarilin. Kung bakit hindi sa hita o binti, nalagay na kasi sa panganib ang buhay ng pulis kaya napuruhan ang suspek,” he said.