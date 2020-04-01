QC residents demanding for food assistance arrested for staging protest amid COVID-19 lockdown

Several residents of Sitio San Roque in Quezon City, who gathered along EDSA to ask for food assistance from the local government, were arrested by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) for staging protest amid the Luzon-wide lockdown imposed in order to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, the QCPD said that they have apprehended at least 21 people along EDSA Kilyawan in Barangay Bagong Pagasa, Quezon City for protesting without a permit.

FLASH REPORT: Umano'y mga nagugutom nang residente ng Sitio San Roque, Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa, QC, lumabas na ng kanilang mga bahay at hinahanap na si @officialqcmayor Joy Belmonte | via @dzrh5 Val Gonzales #DZRHat80 #COVID19Alert pic.twitter.com/9xaXjDbKHg — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 1, 2020

In a report from RH Val Gonzales, the residents of Sitio San Roque were only asking for food and other assistance from the office of Mayor Joy Belmonte, in accordance with what the government promised to them. Some were seen holding placards stating that they haven’t received anything since the start of the Luzon-wide “enhanced community quarantine.”

The said lockdown is already in its halfway point and is expected to be lifted on April 13.

“Nagyon nananawagan kami dahil sa totoo lang walang aksyon ang aming Mayor. Walang plano na maayos [dahil] di kami binigyan makakain at bigas, grocery, o budget,” said the President of Samahan Ng Magkakapitbahay ng Barangay San Roque (SAMANA).

WATCH: Mga miyembro ng Kadamay na nakatira sa Sitio San Roque, Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa, QC nananawagan ng tulong kay @officialqcmayor Joy Belmonte | via @dzrh5 Val Gonzales #DZRHat80 #COVID19Alert pic.twitter.com/iJ5t5ATPku — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 1, 2020

In a statement, QCPD chief Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo said that the arrest took place after the resident refused to be dispersed by authorities and heed an order for them to go home.

“Before they were arrested, we tried to negotiate with them for them to go home, but they insisted, so we had no choice but to implement the law,” he said.

In a video posted, the residents can be seen running and escaping the area.

FLASH REPORT: Mga residente ng Sitio San Roque na nag-rally dahil sa umano'y kakulangan ng relief packs sa QC, pinag-aaresto na ng QCPD | via @dzrh5 Val Gonzales #DZRHat80 #COVID19Alert pic.twitter.com/kIdPZlalz8 — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 1, 2020

However, the local government of Quezon City denied the said claims, stating that there has been “continuous distribution of food packs throughout the city, both from the local government and the barangays to ensure that affected families are looked after during this crisis period.”

They also added that the residents flocked in the area after receiving false information that a TV crew was distributing relief goods there. They were allegedly instigated by unidentified individuals to hold a rally and claim that they were not given aid.

Meanwhile, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte called on the release of the arrested protesters “in the interim for humanitarian reasons,” and issue them a warning instead.