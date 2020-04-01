Top Stories

QC residents demanding for food assistance arrested for staging protest amid COVID-19 lockdown

by Christhel Cuazon
Police officers apprehend several residents of Sitio San Roque in Quezon City after gathering along EDSA service road on Wednesday amid the Luzon-wide quarantine imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 | Photo screengrabbed

Several residents of Sitio San Roque in Quezon City, who gathered along EDSA to ask for food assistance from the local government, were arrested by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) for staging protest amid the Luzon-wide lockdown imposed in order to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, the QCPD said that they have apprehended at least 21 people along EDSA Kilyawan in Barangay Bagong Pagasa, Quezon City for protesting without a permit.

In a report from RH Val Gonzales, the residents of Sitio San Roque were only asking for food and other assistance from the office of Mayor Joy Belmonte, in accordance with what the government promised to them. Some were seen holding placards stating that they haven’t received anything since the start of the Luzon-wide “enhanced community quarantine.”

The said lockdown is already in its halfway point and is expected to be lifted on April 13.

“Nagyon nananawagan kami dahil sa totoo lang walang aksyon ang aming Mayor. Walang plano na maayos [dahil] di kami binigyan makakain at bigas, grocery, o budget,” said the President of Samahan Ng Magkakapitbahay ng Barangay San Roque (SAMANA).

In a statement, QCPD chief Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo said that the arrest took place after the resident refused to be dispersed by authorities and heed an order for them to go home.

“Before they were arrested, we tried to negotiate with them for them to go home, but they insisted, so we had no choice but to implement the law,” he said.

In a video posted, the residents can be seen running and escaping the area.

However, the local government of Quezon City denied the said claims, stating that there has been “continuous distribution of food packs throughout the city, both from the local government and the barangays to ensure that affected families are looked after during this crisis period.”

They also added that the residents flocked in the area after receiving false information that a TV crew was distributing relief goods there. They were allegedly instigated by unidentified individuals to hold a rally and claim that they were not given aid.

Meanwhile, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte called on the release of the arrested protesters “in the interim for humanitarian reasons,” and issue them a warning instead.

Related articles:

  1. Area in Tondo, Manila under lockdown after resident tested positive for COVID-19
  2. Binan City placed under lockdown after recording first confirmed COVID-19 case
  3. BIR extends filing of income tax returns until May 15 amid COVID-19 lockdown
  4. DILG reminds media to be cautious in using term ‘lockdown’ amid COVID-19 threat
  5. ‘Jackass’ star Steve-O charged with staging crane stunt in SeaWorld protest

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*