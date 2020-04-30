PUJ drivers wait for assistance from the national government

As the national government prepares to release the second wave of financial assistance under the social amelioration program, members of the the Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) still wait for the first tranche of the emergency cash subsidy promised by President Rodrigo Duterte.

LTOP president Orlando Marquez said on Wednesday, April 29, that less than 20 percent of their members in the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon have received cash assistance under the social amelioration program of the national government.

Marquez mentioned that the LTOP has more than 30,000 members in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

“Kaya nalulungkot tayo na ang ating Pangulong Duterte ay sinasabing walang magugutom, diyan lang kayo sa bahay ninyo, kami naman ay sumusunod sa utos ng ating gobyerno dahil ayaw namin magkasakit,” Marquez said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“Ilalalbas na yung second tranche na sinasabi, yung first tranche ninyo wala pang natatanggap,” he added.

Marquez said that LTOP has already reached out to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for assistance but only 10 percent of their members received aid.

The transport group leader mentioned that some of their members living in the provinces are stranded in Metro Manila because of the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon,

Marquez appealed for assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Transportation since public utility jeepney drivers lost their source of income after the government suspended the operations of the mass transportation system.

He also said that public jeepney drivers have been depending on the relief packs and other assistance provided by local government units amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“Wala rin kaming mga pasada, wala kaming kinikita sa aming jeep. Sana ay mai-abot at matugunan yung paghihirap ng ating mga tsuper dahil talagang gutom na gutom na,” Marquez said.