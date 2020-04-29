PUJ drivers, operators against reduced passenger capacity upon lifting of public transport ban

Operators and drivers of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) oppose reducing their passenger capacity to less than 50 percent once the national government allows the public mass transport system to resume operations.

Zeny Maranan, national president of the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Associations of the Philippines (FEJODAP), said on Tuesday, April 28, that they will suffer losses if the government lessens the passengers that PUJs can accommodate.

Maranan mentioned that PUJ drivers will have to pay a boundary to their operators, and for fuel if they will resume operations.

“Hindi raw sila (PUJ drivers) makakapag–boundary sa mga operator at hindi rin sila kikita. Sayang lang yung krudo na kanilang bibilhin na doon lang mapupunta at hindi naman sila magkakaroon ng anuman kita na maiuuwi sa pamilya,” the FEJODAP head said during DZRH’s ACS Balita.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Infectious Emerging Disease (IATF) has already started to discuss the possibility of allowing public mass transport system, particularly buses and train lines, to resume operations.

Department of Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade, however, said that buses and train lines will only be allowed to accommodate 30 percent of their full capacity in order to observe social distancing and other measures set by the Department of Health.

The national government suspended the operations of mass public transport system as part of the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.