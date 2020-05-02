PSC cancels all sports activities for 2020

The Philippine Sports Commission (PCS) decided to cancel all sports activities until December in compliance with directives issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF).

PSC instituted several belt-tightening measures after its officials held a virtual board meeting on Wednesday, April 29, to discuss the directive of the Department of Budget and Management to stop projects and the quarantine guidelines set by the IATF.

The PSC board also decided to withdraw further financial support for the 10th ASEAN Paragames, which will be hosted by the Philippines, but promised to honor its previous commitments with the organizing committee to cover initial operations expenses.

PSC will also maintain the status quo on allowance releases for national athletes and coaches.

“We heed the call of the national government to cut expenses as we reroute the majority of our resources to fighting the pandemic, but we also stand by our commitment to keeping supporting members of the national team,” PSC chairperson William Ramirez said in a statement.

Ramirez, meanwhile, thanked the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for its steady remittances to PSC despite the effects of the enhanced community quarantine to the income of the state-run gaming firm.

PSC postponed indefinitely all their sports projects, programs, activities, and other sponsored events since March after President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency throughout the Philippines due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

President Duterte also recently approved the recommendation of the IATF to extend the enhanced community quarantine in some parts of the country, including in the National Capital Region, until May 15.