Private hospitals see no problem if Sec. Duque will resign in the middle of COVID-19 crisis

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAP) sees no problem if Department of Health (DOH) Sec. Francisco Duque III will resign amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

PHAP president Dr. Rustico Jiminez said on Friday, April 17, that Duque surrounded himself with undersecretaries and assistant secretaries who lack experience on hospital practices.

“Kung i-aanalyze natin yung mga kasama ni Sec. Duque, yung mga (assistant secretaries) at (undersecretaries), medyo tingin ko, personal opinion ko lang ito, mukhang walang experience sa practice ng ospital,” Jimenez said during DZRH’s Magandang Umaga Pilipinas.

“Maganda sila, matatalino pero iba yung practice sa ospital,” he added.

If Duque decides to resign as Health Secretary, Jimenez said that President Rodrigo Duterte can appoint someone from within the DOH, and not someone from outside of the agency.

“Marami naman diyan na matagal na sa DOH, na may experience na rin sa hospital. If ever na magreresign si Sec. Duque, meron na rin makukuha sa loob mismo. Kasi kapag kumuha tayo sa labas, pag-aaralan ulet yung ins and outs,” the doctor added.

Jimenez also suggested that Duque form a council of former health secretaries, who will advice him and doctors of the DOH.

“Karamihan nung ating mga societies ng mga doctor, karamihan meron council of elders. Kasi kung magkaroon ng problema, sa kanila nirerefer,” the PHAP president said.

At least 14 senators signed a resolution calling for the immediate resignation of Duque for his ‘failure of leadership, negligence, lack of foresight, and inefficiency in the performance of his mandate’ amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

However, Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea said that President Duterte directed Duque to stay put.