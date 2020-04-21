Prez Duterte yet to order stricter implementation of ECQ – Palace

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque clarified on Monday, April 20, that President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to order the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to take over the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

Roque issued the statement after the AFP confirmed the veracity of an internal memo that got leaked to the internet.

The document advised all Philippine Air Force personnel ‘to prepare for the strict implementation of extensive enhanced community quarantine where the AFP will be the over-all in-charge along roads and highways’.

“When ordered by the President, of course, the military will have to comply iyong kumalat naman na impormasyon na naghahanda daw ang Armed Forces, natural. Dahil nabanggit ng Presidente, maghahanda sila,” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

“Pero the President has not actually exercised this extraordinary power of calling upon the military for this purpose,” the Malacanang official added.

However, the Palace spokesperson stressed that the Chief Executive will not hesitate to call upon the Philippine military to enforce the guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine.

“That’s the calling out power. If he so decides, he will issue the necessary and corresponding executive issuance,” Roque said.

Luzon has been placed under enhanced community quarantine since March 17 in order to curb the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the whole country.

President Duterte threatened to have the AFP and the Philippine National Police take over the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine following reports that people violate social distancing measures and curfew.