Prez Duterte vows to protect health workers during COVID-19 crisis

President Rodrigo Duterte promised on Wednesday, April 1, to support and defend health workers amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis

The President assured health workers following reports that a hospital employee in Sultan Kudarat was splashed with a disinfectant, and a nurse in Cebu City was splashed with chlorine by unidentified assailants.

“Itong mga trabahante, mga doktor, mga nurse, health workers, attendants and all, eh hindi makauwi ng bahay, tinatapunan ninyo ng kung ano-anong mga chemicals na nakakasira ng katawan,” the Chief Executive said during a televised national address.

“Mas una silang mamatay kay ‘yung sa pasyente doon sa COVID,” he added.

President Duterte has also ordered the police to patrol and go after individuals who harass doctors and health workers. He even threatened to also splash disinfectant or chlorine to the assailants

“Huwag kayong mag-istambay diyan sa istasyon. Maglakad kayo, tandem, at maghanap kayo ng mga taong bastos. At kung mahuli mo, kung ano ‘yung binubuhos niya doon sa health worker o sa doktor, ibuhos mo rin sa kanya para tabla,” President Duterte said.

“Ikaw lang ba ang marunong? ‘Di tikman mo rin ‘yung ginagawa mo and see if it would make you happy,” he added.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the IATF, earlier said that Philippine National Police Chief PGen. Archie Gamboa has directed all police units to provide security to medical staff and health workers.