Prez Duterte urges ROTC cadets to assist in distribution of aid

President Rodrigo Duterte is urging trainees and graduates of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) to assist in distributing government aid to communities affected by the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

President Duterte admits that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) lacks personnel in fulfilling their duties.

“Ang volunteers na lang, yung mga bata. ‘Yung may idealism pa. Sila na ang magdistribute because of this, this is really what it means sa nakikita ninyo na, it’s life and death. If you do not die of COVID-19, you die of hunger,” the Chief Executive said.

“I’m calling upon mga ROTC, get in touch with DSWD. Doon sa mga siyudad, just give your accreditation, maybe an ID at makatulong kayo,” the President added.

President Duterte tasked the DSWD to take over the distribution of financial assistance and other necessities to households following complaints against local government officials.

DSWD has also been charged to supervise the Php 200 billion social amelioration program of the government to low-income households severely affected by the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Republic Act 11469 states that the cash subsidy shall range from Php 5,000 to Php 8,000 per month based on prevailing minimum wage rates in the region.