Prez Duterte urges public to speak out on lack of government aid

by Kristan Carag
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte updates the nation on the government’s efforts in addressing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 27, 2020. KARL NORMAN ALONZO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated on Monday, April 27, that the national government will provide assistance to everyone affected by the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

The Chief Executive even urged people to reach out to nearby radio stations or to their local chief executives if they have not received any government aid.

Iyong hindi pa nakatanggap, let us know by a radio or what. Magreklamo kayo ng mga radio stations ninyo diyan or doon sa mayors ninyo, barangay captain then the mayors,” President Duterte said during a national address.

Iyan mag-report kayo diyan and it’s a matter of just using a cellphone, lahat naman ng cellphone you can report to the governor or the governor will just ask Malacañan kung sino pa ba ang, those who were left behind, sino pang hindi nabigyan, kasi pagbigyan namin lahat,” he added.

The President also requested that the Philippine Air Force use military helicopters to immediately deliver medicines and other forms of assistance to secluded areas outside of Metro Manila.

If it is intended for a place that’s too far away and not easily passable, then we can use the military helicopters,” President Duterte said

But with one condition, that on the ground there are troops that will secure the crew and the equipment itself. Mahal ‘yang helicopter ko at sayang. Let us not be reckless about this,” he added.

Luzon has been placed under enhanced community quarantine since March 17 in order to curb the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

