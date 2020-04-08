Prez Duterte to spend Holy Week in Manila, continues work on COVID-19 ops — Palace

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will be spending the Holy Week in Manila in order to continue with his work in the on-going fight of the country against the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a televised briefing on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that the Chief Executive will continue his work at Bahay Pagbagago inside the Malacañang Complex.

“He will continue to function and perform his duties as President. He will continue to monitor and then give directives sa lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno sa anumang kaganapan na nangangailangan ng kanyang pagtugon,” Panelo said.

He added, “Tuloy-tuloy ang kanyang pag-monitor sa mga kaganapan dito sa ating pakikibaka sa coronavirus.”

Duterte was supposed to fly to his hometown in Davao City on Tuesday, however, he decided to cancel his trip as part of the precautionary measures against the deadly virus.

Earlier, the President approved the extension of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine until April 30.

