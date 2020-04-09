Prez Duterte to sell gov’t assets if COVID-19 funds run short

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday, April 8, that government assets will be sold if the state will run out of funds for the fight against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

President Duterte raised the idea of selling public properties, including the land owned by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), during the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Disease.

The Chief Executive added that the money collected from selling government will be used to aid people affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“What is the endgame? ‘Pag maubos talaga ang pera, ipabili ko lahat ng propiedad ng gobyerno. Iyang Cultural Center, PICC, ‘yung lupa diyan, totoo, that’s the last. ‘Pag wala na akong makuha and we are about to sink and really sink, I will sell all the assets of government tapos itulong ko sa tao,” the Chief Executive said.

“Ako, magbigay ako sa inyo ng hope. For the time na nandito ako, ako ang control, ibigay ko lahat. Ipagbili ko lahat ng, pati propiedad ng kung saan,

ipagbili ko,” he added.

The President previously told Department of Finance Sec. Carlos ‘Sonny’ Dominguez to look for additional funds that can be used for the efforts of the government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

President Duterte said that the Php 275 billion allocated by the Congress to fund programs in response to the COVID-19 crisis.