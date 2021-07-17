Prez Duterte to run for VP in 2022 polls to get lawsuit immunity

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Saturday again floated the idea of running for vice president in the upcoming elections in order to get legal immunity from the lawsuits that will be filed against him once his term ends in 2022.

In his speech during the national assembly of the PDP-Laban in Pampanga, Duterte mentioned former Senator Antonio Trillanes and former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, two of his staunch critics, for threatening him with charges once his presidential term is over.

“They keep on threatening me with lawsuits and everything. Trillanes and itong si Carpio. Panay ang takot sa akin na mademanda ako,” Duterte said.

“Sabi ng batas, kung presidente ka, bise presidente ka, may immunity ka. Eh di tatakbo na lang ako na bise presidente. And after that tatakbo uli ako na bise presidente, at bise presidente, at bise presidente,” he jokingly continued.

“Si Trillanes akala mo naman nagsasalita siya na ordinaryong tao. You know, I am a lawyer and they can never acquire jurisdiction over my person, not in a million years.”

Duterte earlier revealed that it was only meant to scare off his administration’s critics but admitted that he is still open to the idea if it would really be good for the country.

“Ako naman, ‘yung vice president ko, pantakot lang sa kanila ‘yan. But sabi ko, let us see if it is good for the country, I will do it,” Duterte said in his weekly address to the nation on Monday night.

“If it does not contribute anything to our republic, then huwag na lang, magsasayang lang tayo ng oras pati you contribute to the conundrum of the moment,” he added.

However, the 1987 Constitution states that: “No Vice-President shall serve for more than two successive terms. Voluntary renunciation of the office for any length of time shall not be considered as an interruption in the continuity of the service for the full term for which he was elected.”

Duterte, along with his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte also recently topped a survey of the possible presidential and vice-presidential bets in the 2022 national elections.