Luzon lockdown to be lift once antibody vs. COVID-19 is acquired — Prez Duterte

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday said he will only lift the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine once an ‘antibody medicine’ against the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) becomes available in the market.

In a televised address, Duterte revealed that a giant pharmaceutical company has developed antibody treatments and is ready to roll out soon.

“Mayroon nang medisina, antibody, ang isang giant pharmaceutical pero hindi galing sa tao. Tapos naghahabulan sila. Sabi by May, they would start to market it,” the President said.

However, Duterte said the Philippines is “on the last ladder,” adding that the wealthy countries will be prioritized.

“Ang problema sabi nga, we are on the last ladder. Ang mauna niyan ‘yung mga mayayaman,” he said.

The President then encouraged people to wear masks, and wash their hands with soap and water if ever people cannot afford to buy the said antibodies.

As of Tuesday, the country recorded 4,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the said number, 315 have died and 242 recovered.

