Prez Duterte to donate one-month salary for fight against COVID-19

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo confirmed on Sunday, April 5, that President Rodrigo Duterte pledged to donate his one month salary for the fight against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Panelo also said that many members of the Presidential Cabinet promised to cut 75 percent of their salaries from the months of April to December of this year.

“Others have volunteered a salary deduction for the whole duration of the state of public health emergency in solidarity with our countrymen and to help in the government efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus,” the Palace official said in a statement.

“Other officials with the rank of secretaries are similarly giving portions of their respective salaries to boost the collective fight against the dreadful disease,” he added.

Panelo also announced that assistant secretaries under the offices of the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and Presidential Spokesperson have committed to donate at least 10 percent of their salary for the month of April to the Office of Civil Defense.

The spokesperson assured that they will continue to provide financial and relief assistance from their salaries to front-liners in the succeeding months.

Aside from the Executive Branch, Taguig City-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, speaker of the House of Representatives, said on Saturday, April 4, that almost 200 congressman promised to donate their whole salary for the month of May in order to fund government programs in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Cayetano said that lawmakers target to raise at least Php 50 million.

“The Office of the President is pleased to know that the two other branches of the government have their own program of helping the battle against COVID-19 even as we acknowledge the support given by various heads of offices and agencies in their personal capacities to thwart the COVID-19 pandemic,” Panelo said.