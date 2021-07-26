Prez Duterte to communist party: Their ideology is rotten and corrupt

In his final State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Rodrigo Roa Duterte again slammed the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), saying their ideology was rotten and corrupt from the very beginning.

On Monday, Duterte commended the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for continuously destroying more than 15 apparatus of the front of the communists through the years.

“Sa totoo lang itong komunista, college pa ako, ang mga… sige parin,” the President said.

“I’d like to be frank with you. Everybody in this country are paying taxes to the communist. They earn billions but pass only little to their men who die for their ideology that is rotten and corrupt,” Duterte continued.

The President also claimed that the taxes collected by the CPP has been used to support officials’ children who were mostly study abroad and funding its president Jose Maria Sison who currently resides in the Netherlands.

“They do nothing but badmouth the government,” a visibly agitated Duterte stated. “Hindi na sila napagod.”

“They waste life, enlist children, they’re proud of it but they denied it,” he added.

Duterte also revealed in his SONA that he and his longtime aide Senator Bong Go had been to the mountains and witnessed it themselves.