Prez Duterte to announce decision on ECQ either tonight or April 30 – Roque

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said that President Rodrigo Duterte plans to announce his decision regarding the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon either on Wednesday, April 22, or on April 30.

“Kasi kung ang desisyon niya ay mag-relax, baka mamaya ang mga tao ay lumabas sa kalye,” Roque said on Wednesday during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The Palace spokesperson assured the public that President Duterte remains ‘up-to-date’ regarding the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) situation in the Philippines and in other countries.

Roque mentioned that the Chief Executive has been receiving advice from the World Health Organization (WHO), local health experts, and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF).

“Asahan natin na nag-aaral mabuti ang Presidente. Binibigyan siya ng best advice,” he stressed.

Roque explained that President Duterte considers the welfare of the public, and their livelihood when deliberating on whether to extend or lift the enhanced community quarantine.

The Malacanang official said President Duterte will be making a difficult decision, and urged the public to trust that he will make the right choice for the Philippines amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

“Hindi lang obligasyon ng estado na itaguyod ang karapatang mabuhay, obligasyon din ng estado na bigyan ng kabuhayan. Kapag napakatagal ng quarantine, wala naman kabuhayan ang mga katao. Tinitimbang ng Presidente iyan,” Roque said.

“Kaya kung pwede ng mai-lift, ililift na ng Presidente. Pero kung talagang ang banta pa rin ng pagkalat ng sakit ay mataas, habang walang bakuna, gagawin ng Presidente ang difficult na decision kung kinakailangan ipag-patuloy,” he added.