Prez Duterte to address nation on Monday as Luzon-quarantine reaches halfway

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is set to address the nation on Monday, March 30, as Luzon reaches its halfway point of the enhanced community quarantine in order to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that President Duterte will deliver a televised message “tentatively” at 4:00 PM.

Duterte’s address is in accordance with the report he needs to submit to Congress on how his administration utilized the public funds allocated under the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” which granted Duterte more powers to respond to the pandemic.

READ: Congress grants Prez Duterte ‘special powers’ to address COVID-19 outbreak

Of the PHP 275 billion budget, PHP 200 billion will be set aside for an emergency subsidy program for around 18 million affected families for two months. The remaining PHP 75 billion will be used for health expenditures and other services.

Duterte has already placed the entire country under a state of calamity lasting for six months and has placed Luzon on a so-called enhanced community quarantine, severely restricting the movement of people.

On Sunday, DOH reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing a total of 1,418 confirmed cases.