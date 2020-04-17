Prez Duterte threatens to impose martial law if Filipinos continue to break lockdown rules

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte threatened to order the police and the military troops to take over the enforcement of social distancing and curfew in the country if the Filipinos continue to break the quarantine rules set to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a televised speech late Thursday, an irate Duterte pleaded the public to discipline themselves, expressing his frustrations on the lack of vaccine and providing social relief to the mass.

“Kaya ito ngayon ang sitwasyon. I’m just asking for your disiplina kaunti. Kasi ‘pag ayaw ninyo, ayaw ninyong maniwala, mag-take over ang military pati pulis. I am ordering them now to be ready,” Duterte said.

“Ang pulis pati military ang mag-enforce sa distance social — distance at ‘yang curfew. Sila na. Parang martial law na rin. Mamili kayo. Ayaw ko pero pagka naipit na ‘yung bayan at walang disiplina kayo,” he added.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier reported 207 new cases of the viral disease, bringing the total number of cases in the Philippines to 5,660. Of the said number, 435 recovered and 362 died.

“Hindi na bale sana kung hindi kayo maniwala sa akin, wala man akong paki. Hindi man tayo kaibigan, hindi tayo kapartido. Kung ayaw ninyo sa akin, ‘di okay lang. Pero ngayon, anumang partido mo o anumang kulay mo, sumunod ka kasi ‘pag hindi, ang kaharap mo sunod ang militar na pati pulis,” Duterte reiterated.

The Chief Executive’s statement came following the reports of Filipinos violating the lockdown protocols in several areas.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has ordered the total shutdown of Barangay 20 after its residents blatantly engaged in leisure activities such as boxing and bingo despite the enhanced community quarantine.

READ: Moreno orders ‘total shutdown’ of barangay in Manila after residents violated ECQ protocols

“Hindi nga naman ito martial law pero parang martial law na rin in the sense that I have to impose something on you for your own good and for the good of the country and people,” said Duterte, noting that he can hand the order as early “as next week.”