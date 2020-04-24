Top Stories

Prez Duterte threatens declaration of martial law if NPA continues ‘lawlessness’

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 23, 2020. TOTO LOZANO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, once again, threatened to declare martial law if the alleged ‘lawlessness’ of the communist rebels continue.

In a televised address to the nation, a visibly disgruntled Duterte said that he will ‘finish’ all the members of the outlawed New People’s Army (NPA) before his term ends on 2022.

“Pag nagpatuloy kayo ng lawlessness ninyo, patay dito, patay doon….and it is happening all over the Philippines, maybe I will declare martial law,” the President said.

“Ikaw na NPA, numero uno, hinaharang ang tulong sa tao, pati supply ng pagkain nila. Kaya I’m now warning everybody and putting notice sa AFP pati pulis. I might declare martial law and there will be no turning back kung ano ang martial law na klase na gagawin ko,” he added.

Duterte’s statement came days after the military troops claimed that the death of the two soldiers in Aurora Province was caused by the armed NPA guerillas who blocked the aid intended for Samar amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Kung ano ang martial law na gagawin ko, akin lang iyan. Pinagpapapatay niyo ang sundalo at pulis na walang ginawa kundi samahan ang nagdedeliver ng pera. Pagka inutos ko sa kanila, lahat na, tapusin na natin ito sa panahon ko,” Duterte stated.

Under the 1987 Constitution, a president can only declare martial law in case of invasion, rebellion, or when public safety requires it.

