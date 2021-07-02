Prez Duterte slams Pacquiao: “Do your job, submit now the list”

President Rodrigo Duterte did not mince on his words as he continuously attacks Senator Manny Pacquiao on Thursday, saying he should just do his job as a legislator and submit to him his list of alleged corrupt government agencies.

“I expect him to sit in Congress. Do not go anywhere, finish and find out the corruption that you are talking about. Eh kung magreport ka lang dalawa, isang buwan, then I would say that you are a shit. A shit is a shit,” Duterte said during his speech in the inauguration of the Light Rail Transit 2 East Extension Project.

“Magtrabaho ka. Hiningi mo yan. Nandyan ang mga papel. Start investigating, don’t go elsewhere, comply first with your duty as a senator. Tapusin mo yan, nandyan ang mga papeles, ‘wag kang pa-absent-absent,” he continued.

It can be recalled that Pacquiao accepted Duterte’s challenge to name officials and government agencies that are involved in corruption allegations. He then directly mentioned the Department of Health (DOH) as one of those.

“You know, when you are a champion in boxing it does not mean to say that you are a champion in politics. I am waiting for his word for the next department that he would choose to investigate. Pero imbestigahan niya ito ah, upuan niya ito,” Duterte said.

Duterte went as far as claiming that Pacquiao backed out from his upcoming boxing match.

“You know he has a scheduled fight but suddenly nag back out. Probably he knows that he’s too old for that. And failing in his boxing career, kung matalo siya, he’s a goner actually,” he said.

Pacquiao is preparing to fight against two-belt champion Errol Spence in August.