Prez Duterte sacks PACC commissioner who called probe over Robredo’s COVID-19 relief ops

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Friday night announced the dismissal of Manuelito Luna, the ranking officer from his anti-corruption commission who called to probe Vice President Leni Robredo for allegedly “competing” with the government’s relief efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a surprising address to the nation aired late Friday night, Duterte, in an unexpected turn of events, defended Robredo’s move to solicit aid as a way of help to all frontliners battling the deadly COVID-19.

“Wala namang kasalanan ang Vice President. Yung NBI na mag-imbestiga diyan, sali ko kayo sa dismissal,” Duterte said.

Duterte said it was not right for Luna to call for a probe on Robredo and announced his firing on the spot.

On Thursday, Luna said that Robredo’s fun drive and relief operation for COVID-19 health workers and frontliners is a violation to the government’s policies in addressing the outbreak as it calculates to ‘undermine’ the Duterte administration.

The camp of Vice President Robredo then called PACC’s suggestion as ‘ridiculous, inappropriate, and out of touch.’

“Anyone who insists that bringing much-needed assistance to hospitals, health workers, and poor Filipinos is somehow a ‘competition’ has absolutely no understanding of the gravity of the crisis we are all facing,” Robredo’s spokesman Barry Gutierrez said in a statement.

Meanwhile, PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica disowned Luna’s statement saying that it is “personal opinion” and doesn’t reflect the stand of the anti-corruption body.

