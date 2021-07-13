Prez Duterte reveals VP bid only meant to ‘scare off’ critics, opponents

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday confessed that his constant mention of possible running for vice president in the 2022 polls is just meant to scare his critics, but admitted that he is still open to the idea if it would really be good for the country.

“Ako naman, ‘yung vice president ko, pantakot lang sa kanila ‘yan. But sabi ko, let us see if it is good for the country, I will do it,” Duterte said in his weekly address to the nation on Monday night.

“If it does not contribute anything to our republic, then huwag na lang, magsasayang lang tayo ng oras pati you contribute to the conundrum of the moment,” he added.

Duterte has been floating the idea of gunning for the second top post of the country as he is not eligible anymore to run again as president.

Previously, the PDP-Laban has adopted a resolution urging the president to run for vice president in the 2022 national and local elections. Duterte earlier said that running for the said post is not a bad idea and he may do so if there’s a space for him.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for the May 9 national elections will be held from Oct. 1 to 8.