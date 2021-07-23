Prez Duterte provides additional allowance to Tokyo Olympians

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) thanked President Rodrigo Duterte after he approved an additional Php 100,000 allowance to all 19 Olympians and six Paralympians of the Philippines.

The athletes previously received an allowance worth US$ 1,000, or around Php 50,000.

“Our athletes deserve this additional show of support,” PSC chairperson Butch Ramirez said on Friday, July 23, in a press release.

The 32nd Olympics, which will run until August 8, officially opened on Friday with a ceremony at the National Stadium, also known as the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, Japan.

However, even before the opening ceremony, several sports events already began across Tokyo.

Filipino rower Cris Nievarez started his Olympics campaign early Friday, and has booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles scull event.

Nievarez finished third in heat five of his event after clocking in seven minutes and 22.97 seconds.

Meanwhile, Olympic medalists will receive incentives under Republic Act 10699, also known as the ‘National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act’.

Under RA 10699, the national government will provide cash incentives worth Php 10 million to gold medalists, Php 5 million to silver medalists, and Php 2 million to bronze medalists of the Olympics.