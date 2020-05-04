Prez Duterte orders PhilHealth to make OFWs contributions voluntary

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday released an order stating that OFWs will no longer be required to pay premiums to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth), Malacañang said Monday.

In a televised press briefing, presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced the directive issued by the Chief Executive, stating that OFWs should pay on a voluntary basis in light of the economic crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sa ngayon po, habang meron tayong krisis, ang naging desisyon ng Presidente, huwag na muna tayong magpataw ng karagdagang pahirap sa ating mga OFWs, lalong lalo na sa panahon na napakadami sa kanila ang nare-repatriate at nawalan na rin ng trabaho,” Roque said.

PhilHealth premium is no longer a requirement before OFWs can secure an overseas employment certificate, the Malacañang said.

Roque added that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced the suspension of a provision in the implementing rules and regulations on the mandatory increase in premium payments for OFWs.

However, he clarified that the non-payment of premiums does not mean that PhilHealth benefits will be waived.

“Nakasaad po sa batas na ating sinulong na kapag hindi nakapagbayad ng premiums, hindi po yan dahilan para mawalan ng benepisyo. So, kahit anong mangyari po, sagot po tayo ng estado, dahil alinsunod po ito sa obligasyon ng estado na magbigay ng karapatan ng kalusugan sa lahat ng mamamayang Pilipino,” Roque added.

“Whether or not tataas po ‘yan, well, realidad po na ang isang insurance system ay kinakailangan naka-base sa actuarial science.”

PhilHealth issued a memo circular recently stating the increase in the premium payments of OFWs whose monthly income ranged from PHP 10,000 to PHP 60,000 to 3% of their monthly salary. The order took effect last April 22.

In defense, the state insurer said this was stated in the Universal Health Care Law (Republic Act 11223), which Duterte signed last year.

Meanwhile, in a separate briefing, PhilHealth Chief Ricardo Morales said that the increase in premium payments is not limited to OFWs and covers self-employed Filipinos as well.

“Hindi lang naman OFWs ang covered ng increase, lahat ng direct members. Those who are self-employed and paying their own premiums are affected by this increase,” he said.