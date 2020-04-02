Prez Duterte orders authorities to ‘shoot’ rioters during enhanced community quarantine

President Rodrigo Duterte made a stern warning against individuals who will cause commotion amidst the ongoing enhance community quarantine in Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

President Duterte ordered police, military, and even barangay officials on Wednesday, April 1, to shoot people who will cause a commotion, and will endanger the lives of others.

“My orders are sa pulis pati military, pati mga barangay na pagka ginulo at nagkaroon ng okasyon na lumaban at ang buhay ninyo ay nalagay sa alanganin, shoot them dead,” the Chief Executive said during a televised address,

“Naintindihan ninyo? Patay. Eh kaysa mag-gulo kayo diyan, eh ‘di ilibing ko na kayo. Ah ‘yung libing, akin ‘yan. Huwag ninyo subukan ang gobyerno kasi itong gobyerno na ito hindi inutil,” he added.

President Duterte also said that he will not hesitate to have police arrest and detain rioters during the enhanced community quarantine.

“Intindihin ninyo ‘yan. Kaya huwag kayong mag gawa ng kalokohan at mag-riot-riot diyan because I will order you detained at bibitawan ko kayo pagkatapos na wala na itong COVID,” the President said.

“Huwag ninyong subukan ang Pilipino. Do not try to test it. Alam mo we are ready for you. Gulo o barilan o patayan, I will not hesitate my soldiers to shoot you. I will not hesitate to order the police to arrest and detain you,” he added.

President Duterte gave the warning after police arrested more than 20 residents of Sitio San Roque in Quezon City for staging a protest without a permit.