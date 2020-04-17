Prez Duterte on quarantine violators: “Do not expect any help from me”

Filipinos who continuously break quarantine rules will not receive any help from the government, a visibly disgruntled President Rodrigo Roa Duterte said on Thursday during his address to the nation.

“Sa akin you know ‘pag ayaw mong sumunod — Sige, bahala kayo. Aba pagdating ng panahon huwag kang pumunta sa akin magpa-ospital ka tapos ako pa ang pagastusin mo. Eh ginusto mo ‘yan eh,” the Chief Executive said.

The President’s statement came following the reports of several individuals caught holding cockfighting tournaments and drinking sessions despite the implementation of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

“Do not expect any help from me. Sabihin ko talaga: you know wala, sorry na lang. May pera pala kayo pangsabong, may pera pala kayo pang-inom eh ‘di ibigay ko na lang (sa iba),” Duterte stated.

“There’s not enough to go around. Hindi talaga magkasya. We are getting low sa supply ng pagkain na. Ilang araw na ‘yan buong Pilipinas pinapakain mo, 18 million families,” he added.

Duterte also reminded barangay captains and mayors to be responsible in identifying those who are violating the lockdown protocols.

“So kulang na kulang nga, ibigay ko na lang talaga sa ‘yung nangangailangan at wala nang mapuntahan. The thing is you must not reduce the population into something like they are hopeless.”

In the same speech, Duterte also threatened to order the police and the military troops to take over the enforcement of social distancing and curfew in the country if the Filipinos continue to break the quarantine rules set to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

